Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will angry Antonin Scalia say next? Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: #whatever.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Maz Jobrani.

MAZ JOBRANI: In his next angry dissent Justice Antonin Scalia will say oh, no you didn't.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: He'll say suffering succotash, rackin' snackin' and then just (makes noise).

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: And if Justice Scalia says any of those things, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Alonzo Bodden, Maz Jobrani and Paula Poundstone. Thanks to everyone at Houston Public Media and our fabulous audience here at the Jones Center in Houston, Texas. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. And we will see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.