Bobbi Kristina Brown, 22-Year-Old Daughter Of Whitney Houston, Dies

Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of the late pop icon Whitney Houston, died on Sunday.

Brown, who grew up in the shadow of fame and dysfunction, had spent months at a Georgia hospital after being found unresponsive in a bathtub at her home.

The Associated Press reports:

"Police said she was found Jan. 31. A police report described it as a 'drowning.' ... She was hospitalized for months in Atlanta — eventually being placed in hospice care — after being found in a manner grimly similar to the way her megastar mother died three years earlier. [The man she called her husband, Nick] Gordon, said at the time it seemed Bobbi Kristina wasn't breathing and lacked a pulse before help arrived.

"Brown — the sole heir of her mother's estate — did have dreams.

"She identified herself on Twitter as 'Daughter of Queen WH,' 'Entertainer/Actress' with William Morris & Co., and 'LAST of a dying breed.' She told Oprah Winfrey shortly after her mother's death in 2012 that she wanted to carry on her mother's legacy by singing, acting and dancing. But her career never took off. Actor and producer Tyler Perry said she had a future as an actress after her debut on his TV show For Better or Worse in 2012, but she only appeared in one episode. Aside from two ill-fated reality TV shows and the occasional paparazzi video, her image mostly showed up in the 'selfies' she posted online."

CNN reports the family released a statement last night, saying Brown was "finally at peace in the arms of God."

Brown was 22 years old.

