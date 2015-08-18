A Cardboard Canoe Regatta For Girls In Science

You might wonder how cardboard boxes, duct tape and a swimming pool can solve a problem that has stumped researchers for years. That problem is how to get more women working in science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM for short.

Some think the answer lies in giving girls hands-on projects that spark their curiosity and prepare them for not only advanced science courses in school, but also a STEM career. That's where the tape, cardboard and pool come in.

This cardboard boat regatta was the final challenge in a weeklong intensive STEM summer camp at Rice University's Institute for Biosciences and Bioengineering. The camp is part of the university’s Girls STEM Initiative. Laura Isensee from Here & Now contributor Houston Public Media explains.

/ / Dozens of teenage girls from Chavez High School built cardboard boats for a regatta. (Houston Public Media)

