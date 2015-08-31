© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Should Taxpayers Receive More Mining Royalties From Coal Companies?

Published August 31, 2015 at 12:52 PM CDT
A sign hangs at the "Stop New Energy Taxes" rally. (Leigh Paterson/Inside Energy)
As part of a series of listening sessions across the country, representatives from the Bureau of Land Management recently came to Gillette, Wyoming, to meet with residents about the agency’s federal coal program.

The BLM says it wants to modernize the program to ensure American taxpayers receive a fair return on mining on federal lands. A reformed program will be an additional blow to the coal industry, already struggling with declining production and restrictive regulations.

From Here & Now contributor Inside Energy, Leigh Paterson was at the session and has our story.

