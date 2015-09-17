© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Florida Lawmakers Consider Revising Cohabitation Law

Published September 17, 2015 at 6:48 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Florida is moving closer to saying it's legal for an unmarried couple to live together. The state banned cohabitation back in 1868. Now, lawmakers are at last considering whether to repeal this widely ignored statute. And this is why they want to repeal it. It discriminates against heterosexual couples. The law bans men from living with women. Same-sex couples are fine. At last, lawmakers are moving toward non-marriage equality. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.