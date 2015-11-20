T-Pain Performs New Songs During A Free Show At NPR's Headquarters

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

At the end of this dramatic week, let's just take a moment to listen to T-Pain.

T-PAIN: The bad times make the good times seem so much better.

INSKEEP: The singer was in our studios last night. T-Pain was a huge star a decade ago, until he was criticized for using Auto-Tune - computerized voice enhancement. Now he's back, due in part to an NPR video seen by millions. And he performed in our studios, without Auto-Tune, last night.

T-PAIN: (Singing) I was born by the river in a little tent. Oh, and just like the river, I've been running ever since. It's been a long, long time coming.