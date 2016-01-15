© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

GE Sells Appliance Unit To Chinese Company For $5.4 Billion

Published January 15, 2016 at 12:33 PM CST
The logo of U.S. giant General Electric is shown in Belfort on June 23, 2014. (Sebastien Bozon/AFP/Getty Images)
The logo of U.S. giant General Electric is shown in Belfort on June 23, 2014. (Sebastien Bozon/AFP/Getty Images)

The Chinese appliance maker Haier is paying a premium for General Electric’s appliance business, as GE announced today. The move marks Haier’s desire to expand its access to the U.S. market as the Chinese economy slows down.

Mike Regan, a columnist for Bloomberg Gadfly, joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the $5.4 billion deal.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.