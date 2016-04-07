Fish Oil Ingredient May Help Protect Against Concussions
Last month, the NFL admitted for the first time that football collisions are linked to brain damage. It’s something researchers have documented for years.
Now, new research shows a surprising way to possibly reduce the brain-damaging effects of head trauma: an ingredient in fish oil.
From the Here & Now contributor network, Texas Standard’s Lauren Silverman reports.
- Texas Standard: Studying Football, Fish Oil And Head Trauma At TCU
Reporter
- Lauren Silverman, reporter for KERA and the reporting project Texas Standard. She tweets @lsilverwoman.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.