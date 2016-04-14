Inky The Octopus Enthralls The World With His Escape

In New Zealand, an octopus named Inky has captured the world’s attention with his crafty escape from the National Aquarium. Inky slipped out of his tank, slithered across the floor and disappeared through a drain pipe and into the ocean.

The escape happened three months ago, but only came to light this week. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with Roger Hanlon, an octopus expert and senior scientist at the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole, Massachusetts, about Inky and the antics of other octopuses.

Guest

Roger Hanlon, octopus expert and senior scientist at the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole, Massachusetts.

