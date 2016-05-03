Letter From 'Little Miss Flint' Inspires Obama To Visit

President Obama will visit Flint, Michigan on Wednesday, where he’ll meet with residents who have been living with lead-tainted tap water for more than two years. Eight-year old Flint resident Mari Copeny will be one of them. Mari, who earned the nickname Little Miss Flint in her community for her activism, wrote to Obama in March, telling him how she’s been trying to help her city, and saying she would love to meet him or Michelle Obama.

Last week, Obama wrote her back, saying, “I want you to be the first to know I’m coming to visit Flint on May 4th. I want to make sure people like you and your family are receiving the help you need and deserve.” Here & Now’s Robin Young talks to Mari Copeny and her mother, LuLu Brezzell, about the letter and their hopes for the president’s visit.

#LittleMissFlint was here right in front of city hall today #FlintWaterCrisis pic.twitter.com/xyEN6gC8CB

— LuLu Brezzell (@LoveMeLuLu22) May 1, 2016

Guests

Mari Copeny , an eight-year old Flint resident who earned the nickname, “Little Miss Flint.”

, an eight-year old Flint resident who earned the nickname, “Little Miss Flint.” Lulu Brezzell, Mari Copeny’s mother.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

/ / FLINT, MI - JANUARY 27: Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder speaks to the media regarding the status of the Flint water crisis on January 27, 2016 at Flint City Hall in Flint, Michigan. A federal state of emergency has been declared in Flint related to the city's water becoming contaminated. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)