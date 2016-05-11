Scientists Look To A Poster To Name A New Species Of Wasp

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Green. Brad Pitt is many things - actor, professional good-looker and do-gooder. Now another thing to add to this list - scientists in South Africa discovered a new species of wasp. Only two centimeters in length, it's a parasite that lays eggs in caterpillars. So where does the actor come in? Well, researchers had a Brad Pitt poster in their lab. When it was time to name their discovery, all they had to do was look up. They named the species, Conebregma bradpitti.