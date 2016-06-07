Nike Turns To The Courts To Pursue Endorsement Deals

Nike has long been aggressive in trying to get athletes to sign on to sponsorship deals, but the apparel company is going a step further and turning to the courts.

Nike has sued Boris Berian, the world indoor 800-meter champion, alleging he violated a short-term endorsement contract that expired last December. At issue is his January agreement to accept a New Balance sponsorship.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Jason Bellini of the Wall Street Journal about the case and the ramifications for athletes.

Guest

Jason Bellini, senior producer at the Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

