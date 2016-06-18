Fresh Air Weekend: 'O.J.: Made In America'; Margaret Glaspy's Album; 'Sweetbitter'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

New 5-Part Series Considers The 'Perfect Perversity' Of The O.J. Simpson Case:"He was acquitted of the crime he was guilty of and convicted of a crime he's innocent of," says legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin. He and director Ezra Edelman discuss O.J.: Made in America.

Margaret Glaspy Draws On 'Emotions And Math' For Her Debut Album:Singer-songwriter Glaspy plays a variety of instruments, but concentrates mainly on guitar on her new album. Critic Ken Tucker says Emotions and Math blends complexity with "deceptive directness."

Former Restaurant Worker Serves Up Industry-Inspired Fiction In 'Sweetbitter':Stephanie Danler drew on her own experiences to write her novel about a young woman working at an upscale restaurant in New York. "It's so physically punishing," she says of her work as a server.

