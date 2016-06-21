Mapping Drought And Water Stress, From Arizona To Zimbabwe

California’s prolonged drought has led to millions of dead trees that could make tinder boxes of huge swaths of the state as it heads into fire season. But the American West isn’t the only place coming to grips with chronic drought.

The World Resources Institute mapped water stress around the world and found major regions of every inhabited continent have serious issues with water. Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd gets an overview of drought crises around the world from Betsy Otto, director of the World Resources Institute’s Global Water Program.

View the World Resources Institute’s global water risk map

Guest

Betsy Otto, director of the Global Water Program at the World Resources Institute. The organization tweets @WorldResources.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.