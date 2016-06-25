Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, how will they fix things in Rio for the Olympics? Bobcat Goldthwait.

BOBCAT GOLDTHWAIT: Burn insecticide in the Olympic torch.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Citronella. Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: I think it's obvious Donald Trump will put a giant mosquito net around the city and make the IOC pay for it.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Maz Jobrani.

MAZ JOBRANI: They'll add a new event to help eradicate the mosquitoes. And they'll the call it Greco-Roman fly-swatting.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: And if any of that happens, panel, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

KURTIS: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Maz Jobrani...

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: ...Bobcat Goldthwait, Roxanne Roberts. Special thanks to everyone at Oregon Public Broadcasting. Thanks to all of you for listening. I will see you next week.

