Seven Stars Farm Organic Yogurt Founder On The Accident That Left Him Paralyzed
Farmers are watching the election closely, looking at issues like immigration which could affect farm labor. Today, a look at the dangers of farming.
According to the International Labor Organization, nearly half of the 335,000 workplace fatalities around the world every year take place in agriculture settings.
Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with David Griffiths and his wife Edie, founders of Seven Stars Farm Organic Yogurt, about the hay bale accident that left him quadriplegic.
Guests
David and Edie Griffiths, founders of Seven Stars Organic Farm Yogurt in Kimberton, Pennsylvania.
