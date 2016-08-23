For Companies, It Pays To Expose Problems Before The Media Finds Out

When companies know about problems, they’re often reluctant to admit them publicly.

But it’s better when they do, because when the media exposes their problems, the negative publicity can do lasting damage. Recent examples include Volkswagen and Theranos.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti hears more from Curt Nickisch, senior editor at Harvard Business Review.

Guest

Curt Nickisch, senior editor at Harvard Business Review. He tweets @CurtNickisch.

