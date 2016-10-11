Samsung Discontinues Galaxy Note 7 After More Fires

Samsung is permanently ending production of its signature Galaxy Note 7 after more reports of the smartphone catching fire.

The electronics giant previously called on carriers to stop selling the phone, but now it says it will take more drastic steps while it investigates the problem. The move leaves Samsung without a high-end model to rival Apple’s iPhone 7, and may cause headaches for millions of customers.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Ina Fried of Recode about Samsung’s woes. Plus: the Supreme Court hears oral arguments Tuesday in the epic patent case Apple v. Samsung.

Guest

Ina Fried, senior editor of mobile for Recode. She tweets @inafried.

