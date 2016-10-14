NPR News Nuggets: Bernie's Bro, Tequila Sunrise & Ken Bone

Here's a quick roundup of some of the mini-moments you may have missed on this week'sMorning Edition.

It's A Steak Out

In Ann Arbor, University of Michigan football is a big deal — and apparently, steak is, too. As Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep told us on Monday, Ruth's Chris Steak House cooked up a promotion tied to Michigan's game against Rutgers over the weekend. The Ann Arbor steakhouse offered customers a percentage discount equal to the game's winning margin. Michigan won 78 to 0, meaning diners could have gotten a Ruth's Chris meal at 78 percent off. Turns out there was fine print: The steakhouse set a 50 percent limit on the discount. Some griped about it on social media, but diners still flocked to the restaurant to enjoy half off their meals.

Yes We Ken

If Ken Bone decides to make a presidential run in 2020, his red Izod cable-knit sweater should serve as his running mate. Who? What? Here's your refresher: Ken Bone, an undecided voter and coal operator from Illinois appeared at Sunday's presidential town hall debate. As Morning Edition host Renee Montagne told us on Tuesday, Bone had an earnest question about energy policy. Both candidates answered it, but then – thanks in part to his bright red pullover — he got more than he could have imagined. Instant fame. Bone said that before the debate he had seven Twitter followers. He now has more than 239,000.

The OG Bernie Bro

Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images / Larry Sanders tearfully casts a vote for this younger brother Bernie at the Democratic National Convention this summer.

At the Democratic National Convention this summer, Larry Sanders tearfully cast a vote for his brother Bernie to be the party's nominee. Now the brothers have flipped positions. Bernie is now stumping for his big brother — across the pond. As Morning Edition host Renee Montagne told us on Wednesday, the elder Sanders is a dual citizen in Britain, and he's running for a seat in the British parliament. It's former Prime Minister David Cameron's old seat. In Bernie's video to voters, he says he doesn't "know a heck of a lot about British politics," but he sure as heck knows his brother would do a great job.

Rise And Shine

Ah, the joys of homecoming. Hot dogs, burgers, parades, an excuse to wear your favorite college sweater in the crisp autumn air. Sounds about right, right? As Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep told us Friday, the festivities are a bit more epic for Northern Arizona University's homecoming. You'll rise with the sun and hit the bars in Flagstaff, Ariz., at 6 a.m. for a tradition called Tequila Sunrise. Authorities say that it's completely legal to open the bars and drink that early — but don't think you can get away with bad behavior. Police in Flagstaff say they arrested more than 40 people during the festivities last year.

Wynne Davis is a Digital News intern.

