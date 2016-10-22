Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, who will be the next surprise winner of the Nobel Prize? Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Jennifer Aniston because she never wins anything.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Amy Dickinson?

AMY DICKINSON: The Nobel Peace Prize will go to an actual can of peas.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Clever. Nobody saw that coming. And Adam Felber?

ADAM FELBER: In physics, for his pioneering work in folding the fabric of space-time to the point of near-total self-erasure, to Mike Pence.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

(APPLAUSE)

Thanks also to Paula Poundstone, Amy Dickinson, Adam Felber.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: You're the best. Thanks to everybody at home for listening. We'll see you all next week.

(APPLAUSE)

