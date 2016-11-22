© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Director Robert Zemeckis On His Career And New Film 'Allied'

Published November 22, 2016 at 11:20 AM CST
Director Robert Zemeckis in Tokyo in 2015. (Toru Yamanaka/AFP/Getty Images)
Robert Zemeckis won an Oscar for directing “Forrest Gump.” He’s also the creative force behind the hugely successful “Back to the Future” films.

This week, Zemeckis’s latest movie “Allied” opens in theaters nationwide. It’s a romantic thriller set in World War II, starring Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard.

Zemeckis joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to talk about the film, and his celebrated career.

Here’s a trailer for the film:

