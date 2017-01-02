Small-Batch Craft Soda Comes Of Age In New Hampshire

If you are looking for a new taste sensation for the New Year: consider a small-batch soft drink from Squamscot Beverages. It’s a New Hampshire-based, family-owned New Hampshire company that’s been selling old-time sodas for generations.

As Todd Bookman (@toddbookman) from Here & Now contributor New Hampshire Public Radio reports, Squamscot Beverages’ seasonal variety, “Mistletoe Mist,” pairs nicely with just about everything.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.