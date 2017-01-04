House Speaker Ryan Confused By Teen's Dance Move

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with one of the more embarrassing moments ever on Capitol Hill. Republican congressman Roger Marshall of Kansas was being sworn in by House Speaker Paul Ryan yesterday, and his son was in the camera shot dabbing - raised his elbow, dropped his head down. You may know the dance move. Well, Paul Ryan didn't. Ryan asked if he was all right. The young man said yeah, still in his pose. Ryan asked if he needed to sneeze. The teenager just said yeah and gave up. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.