Fresh Air Weekend: Women In Combat; 'Bette And Joan'; 'The Photo Ark'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

A Purple Heart Warrior Takes Aim At Military Inequality In 'Shoot Like A Girl':Maj. Mary Jennings Hegar is part of a lawsuit that argues excluding women from combat is unconstitutional. She says the lawsuit isn't about women's rights — it's about military effectiveness.

'Bette And Joan' Reveals The Electric Personalities Behind 'Baby Jane':The new FX anthology series Feud dramatizes memorable conflicts in history. David Bianculli says the opening miniseries, which focuses on Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, is a "wickedly clever comedy."

Photographer Builds A 'Photo Ark' For 6,500 Animal Species And Counting:National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore is on a mission to document every captive animal species in the world. He talks about getting an arctic fox to hold still, and Photoshopping out poop.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

A Purple Heart Warrior Takes Aim At Military Inequality In 'Shoot Like A Girl'

'Bette And Joan' Reveals The Electric Personalities Behind 'Baby Jane'

Photographer Builds A 'Photo Ark' For 6,500 Animal Species And Counting

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.