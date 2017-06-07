Traders Worry Tomorrow Could Be A 'Super Thursday'

There’s a lot of talk on Wall Street about the possibility of major moves in the market Thursday because of three events: former FBI director James Comey’s testimony in Congress, elections in the U.K. and a big meeting of the European Central Bank.

Michael Regan (@Reganonymous), senior editor for Bloomberg News, talks with Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson about what the markets are watching for.

