James Comey Has A Book Deal

Former FBI Director James Comey's first book will be published next spring and feature "yet-unheard anecdotes from his long and distinguished career," according to publisher Flatiron Books.

Comey was suddenly fired by President Trump in May, setting off a political firestorm over why it happened and whether the decision was linked to the FBI's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Last month, The New York Times reported that Comey was holding discussions with editors and publishers and that the book was preparing to go to auction. The Times added that "Mr. Comey was reluctant at first to entertain offers, but he later decided that he had something to say beyond a rehashing of his career highlights and low points, according to his agent."

Flatiron Books describes the work, which is not yet titled, as an exploration of "what good, ethical leadership looks like and how it drives sound decisions." It says it will draw on Comey's experience as FBI director, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and the U.S. deputy attorney general during the George W. Bush administration.

The book will use "examples from some of the highest-stakes situations in the past two decades of American government," according to the publisher.

"Throughout his career, James Comey has had to face one difficult decision after another as he has served the leaders of our country," Flatiron Books publisher Bob Miller said. He promised the book will be an "unprecedented entry into the corridors of power, and a remarkable lesson in leadership itself."

Hillary Clinton has said she believes the letter Comey sent days before the election cost her the presidency. As NPR has reported, he was notifying Congress that the FBI was reopening the investigation about Clinton's handling of classified information.

It's worth noting that there are limits to what Comey can say in this book. As the Times reports, "Mr. Comey's book will go through the standard legal and governmental vetting to ensure that nothing classified is disclosed."

However, the newspaper also pointed out that Comey is "known to be an assiduous note-taker." That was evident in his statement to the Senate Intelligence Committee, in which he references his habit of writing detailed memos after interacting with Trump.

Also evident in that document: It could have been a dry statement to a government committee, yet it demonstrated a sense of storytelling and an eye for detail.

