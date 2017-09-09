Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, what will be the next big cheating scandal? Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: The technician who oversees the black box computer that randomly generates hurricane names - the boy-girl-boy girl thing goes Harvey, Irma, Jose, Katria (ph) and spit out Larry, and she changed it to the name of her favorite actor, Leonardo. This is all going to drop soon. And when caught, she said, Larry is just a stupid name for a hurricane.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: P.J. O'Rourke.

P J O'ROURKE: There's going to be cheating for the MacArthur Genius prize. I mean, some of the recipients are going to turn out to not be geniuses at all.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Helen Hong.

HELEN HONG: There are actually so many "Hamilton" tickets available right now.

(LAUGHTER)

HONG: So many.

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Tom Bodett...

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: ...Helen Hong, P.J. O'Rourke. Thanks to all of you for listening.

(CHEERING)

SAGAL: I am Peter Sagal, and we will see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

