The U.S. economy added 148,000 jobs in the last month of 2017, closing out a strong year of job growth. The unemployment rate held steady at 4.1 percent in December.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with CBS News’ Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of “Jill on Money” and the podcast “Better Off.”

