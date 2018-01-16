Top Stories: Calif. Child Abuse Case; Fresh Produce In Food Stamp Program

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Couple Arrested After Children Found 'Shackled To Their Beds' In California Home.

-- On Visit To Chile, Pope Faces Anger Over Sex-Abuse Scandal.

-- Gospel Star Edwin Hawkins, Known For 'Oh Happy Day', Dies At 74.

-- It's An Easy Crime To Get Away With, But Prosecutors Are Trying To Change That.

-- Food Stamp Program Makes Fresh Produce More Affordable.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump's Words On Immigration Linked To Shutdown Worries. (New York Times)

Bannon Expected To Meet Privately With House Committee. (ABC)

Wintry Storm Pummels U.S. Midwest, South. ()

Russia Moves To Shut Down Putin Opponent's Campaign. (AP)

Hundreds Protest Trump's Vulgar Comments In Times Square. (WNBC)

Fears Of Marine Damage After Burning Oil Tanker Sinks. (CNN)

Blackbeard's Pirates May Have Liked Books. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.