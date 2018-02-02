Week In Politics: Release Of Nunes Memo Roils Washington
President Trump gave his first State of the Union address on Tuesday night, but the week in politics was dominated by discussion surrounding the release of a Republican memo from the House Intelligence Committee alleging FBI surveillance abuse in the Russia investigation.
White House correspondents Brian Bennett (@ByBrianBennett) of The Los Angeles Times and CNN’s Abby Phillip (@abbydphillip) join Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson and Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss the week in politics.
