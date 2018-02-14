Kansas Governors: Teenagers Yes, Dogs No

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If you want to be governor of Kansas, there turn out to be standards after all. Terran Woolley proved it. He read stories that six teenagers filed to run for governor because the state has no age limit or other qualifications. So Mr. Woolley decided to file paperwork to run his 3-year-old dog, Angus. But the state disqualified Angus, saying he's not capable of fulfilling the responsibilities. Oh, come on, he's loyal and doesn't lie.