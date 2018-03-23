© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why People Are Reluctant To Call The Austin Bomber A Terrorist

By Gene Demby
Published March 23, 2018 at 3:21 PM CDT

The suspect in the Austin bombings has been described as "troubled" by both police and the media. NPR's Audie Cornish speaks to NPR Code Switch reporter Gene Demby about why people seem reluctant to call him a terrorist.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: March 25, 2018 at 11:00 PM CDT
In this report, we incorrectly refer to the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooter as being of Arab descent. In fact, his parents came to the United States from Afghanistan.
Gene Demby
Gene Demby is the co-host and correspondent for NPR's Code Switch team.
See stories by Gene Demby