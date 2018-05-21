Top Stories: Trump Wants FBI Probe Of Alleged Informant; Venezuelan Elections

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Venezuela's Maduro Wins Boycotted Elections Amid Charges Of Fraud.

-- Trump Demands Review Of Russia Investigation Surveillance Tactics.

-- Is Sleeping With Your Baby As Dangerous As Doctors Say?

-- French Researchers: Hitler Really Did Die In The Bunker In 1945.

And here are more early headlines:

Service Held For Exchange Student Killed In School Shooting. (Houston Chronicle)

New Warnings For Hawaiian Volcano Lava. (Hawaii News Now)

WHO Starts Experimental Ebola Vaccines In DRC. (BBC)

Irish Voters Poised To Hold Abortion Referendum Vote. (Telegraph)

Palestinian Leader Abbas Hospitalized. (Reuters)

BBQ While Black: Oakland Residents Relax To Fight Racism. (San Francisco Chronicle)

NHL Expansion Team Vegas Goes To Stanley Cup Final In 1st Year. (USA Today)

