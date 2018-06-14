Achilles The Cat Predicts Russian Victory

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Russia is not expected to win the World Cup, even though they're hosting it. Although Achilles the cat predicts they will beat Saudi Arabia today. Achilles lives at the Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg. We're told he is psychic. And given a choice of two food bowls, he ate from the one with the Russian flag. Now, last year, he predicted Australia would win a match that ended in a draw. Russian media insisted not Achilles' fault - there was no bowl that signified a tie. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.