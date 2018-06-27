The Pros And Cons Of Foxconn's Wisconsin Groundbreaking

President Trump will be in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, on Thursday for the groundbreaking of Foxconn’s giant LCD manufacturing plant. The Taiwan-based company is building a $10 billion complex in Racine County and promising up to 13,000 jobs. In exchange, state and local officials offered Foxconn more than $4 billion in tax incentives, prompting cries of corporate welfare. There are also concerns to about the impact on air and water quality the operation would have on the region.

Marti Mikkelson from WUWM reports.

