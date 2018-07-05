© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tariffs From U.S. And China Slated To Start Friday

Published July 5, 2018 at 12:33 PM CDT

Just after midnight Eastern Time tonight, another round of trade tariffs are slated go into effect on around $34 billion worth of Chinese machinery, auto parts, and medical devices. China says it’ll respond immediately with equivalent tariffs on U.S. products, which will impact pork farmers, cheese producers and more.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Charisse Jones(@charissejones)of USA Today.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.