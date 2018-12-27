Pitcher Brady Singer Gives His Parents A Memorable Christmas Gift

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. After pitcher Brady Singer signed with the Kansas City Royals, he wrote his parents a letter this holiday. He posted video of them reading it.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

JACQUELYN SINGER: I love you, Mom and Dad.

GREENE: The Kansas City Star reports Singer used his $4 million signing bonus to thank mom and dad for their support and all the travel to games.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

SINGER: I am paying off the loan from the bank. Also, I paid off all your debt, as well. What?

