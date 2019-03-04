© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Stormy The Cat Being Booted From Alaska General Store

Published March 4, 2019 at 5:46 AM CST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with regrets to Stormy, Stormy the cat. She lives in Homer, Alaska, and for more than six years occupied the Fritz Creek General Store. The black cat is described as slightly overweight, which may be related to her downfall. Officials say Stormy's presence violates food safety standards. The Homer News reports Stormy must go despite protests from at least one customer, who said she helps food safety by reducing the rodent population. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.