Kurt Cobain's Used Paper Plate Sold At California Auction

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. This past weekend, a California auction house put up a used paper plate for bidding. This was no ordinary detritus. This was the paper plate that was within grasp of the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain when inspiration struck. Cobain was eating pizza before a show at the 9:30 Club here in Washington on April 23, 1990. He needed something to write his setlist on, so he grabbed his pizza plate and wrote down the songs. The paper plate was sold for more than $22,000. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.