Sunday Puzzle: D'oh!

On-air challenge:Every answer is a six-letter word or name ending in the letters D-O.

Example: Gilbert and Sullivan opera, with "The" --> MIKADO

1. Black-and-white outfit worn to a fancy party

2. Sexual drive

3. Oddball

4. Kind of dragon

5. Brand of swim trunks

6. Brand of luxury watches

7. Texas city on the Mexican border

8. Fourth-largest city of Ohio

9. Actor who starred in "The Godfather"

10. Spanish for Saturday

11. Spanish for "when"

12. Prefix meaning "fake"

13. Proportion of light reflected by the surface of a moon or planet

14. Square dance move (hyph.)

Last week's challenge:This challenge came from listener Judy Grant of Chapel Hill, N.C. Think of a famous actor, first and last names, that together contain each of the five vowels (A, E, I, O, and U) exactly once. Add an M and rearrange the result to get a famous writer, also first and last names. Who are these famous people?

Challenge answer: Len Cariou --> Alice Munro

Winner:Robert Wemischner of Los Angeles.

This week's challenge: Name a major U.S. city with a population of more than 100,000. It has a two-word name. The two words rhyme, respectively, with the first and last names of a famous singer. What city is it, and who's the singer?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday,June 20,at 3 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.