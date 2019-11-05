British Politician's Catchphrase Lives On In Belgian Dance Track

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JOHN BERCOW: Order.

GREENE: John Bercow may have relinquished his post as speaker of Britain's House of Commons, but now he has a new place in the world of house music. Bercow's catchphrase lives on in a new Belgian dance tracked by the artist Michael Shack.

(SOUNDBITE OF MICHAEL SHACK'S "ORDER")

BERCOW: Order.

UNIDENTIFIED SINGER: (Singing in foreign language).

GREENE: The earworm is called, of course, "Order." It's racked up more than 45,000 views on YouTube.

(SOUNDBITE OF MICHAEL SHACK'S "ORDER")

BERCOW: Order.