Fake Skeleton Rides Shotgun In HOV Lane With Arizona Man

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Each day, we bring you little bits of odd news. And some stories repeat themselves. Over time, we have more than once reported on people faking their way into carpool lanes. The latest - or the latest to be caught - is an Arizona man who drove a fake skeleton. A state trooper spotted the skinny passenger even though it was camouflaged by a big hat. Details of this trick may change over time, but human nature remains the same. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.