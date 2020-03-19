© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Love In The Time Of COVID-19: Some Pickup Lines To Get You Through The Pandemic

By Vanessa Romo,
Published March 19, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT

Yes, it's a pandemic.

Yes, it's got us all freaked out.

And yes, it's our civic duty to remain at least 6 feet away from each other throughout this crisis.

But singles looking to mingle still have needs.

So in this era, when it's verboten to mack down with a stranger at a bar before last call or grind up on a hottie with incredible moves on a crowded dance floor, people are trying to safely capture one another's hearts and minds with a new hashtag on Twitter: #SocialDistancingPickUpLines

Here are a few coronavirus-revised lines that made us laugh, gasp, blush or just roll our eyes:

Vanessa Romo is a reporter for NPR's News Desk. She covers breaking news on a wide range of topics, weighing in daily on everything from immigration and the treatment of migrant children, to a war-crimes trial where a witness claimed he was the actual killer, to an alleged sex cult. She has also covered the occasional cat-clinging-to-the-hood-of-a-car story.
