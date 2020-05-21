Tennessee Sees Duo Of Food-Related Accidents

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. When a truck overturned near Nashville, nobody was hurt, but there was a tragedy. Forty thousand pounds of mac and cheese spilled from the trailer all over the road. Crews had to clean up the pasta fiasco, which was actually the third course in a series of food-related accidents in Tennessee. Previous crashes damaged chicken and pumpkin pies. This mac and cheese crash, however, was the most serious carb wreck. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.