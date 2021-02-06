PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now onto our final game, Lightning Fill In The Blank. Each of our players will have 60 seconds in which to answer as many fill-in-the-blank questions as they can. Each correct answer is now worth two points. Bill, can you give us the scores?

BILL KURTIS: Faith has two. Peter has three. And Laci has three.

SAGAL: All right. Faith is in third place, so, Faith, you're up first. The clock will start when I begin your first question. Fill in the blank. On Thursday, the House of Representatives voted to expel blank from two congressional committees.

FAITH SALIE: Marjorie T. Greene.

SAGAL: Greene.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: For the first time in two months, blank hospitalizations in the U.S. fell below 100,000.

SALIE: COVID.

SAGAL: Yeah.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, Donald Trump dismissed a request to appear at his blank trial.

SALIE: Impeachment.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Thursday, at-home DNA testing kit-maker blank announced plans to become a publicly traded company.

SALIE: Oh, 23andMe.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Monday, Elon Musk's private space company blank announced plans for an all-civilian mission.

SALIE: SpaceX.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Tuesday, the latest launch from Elon Musk's private space company SpaceX blanked.

SALIE: Ooh, exploded, crashed.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, residents in LA...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...Were shocked after a group of people changed the Hollywood sign to read blank.

SALIE: Oh, Hollyboob.

SAGAL: Hollyboob, yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Police arrested six people for sneaking onto Mount Lee and changing the giant Hollywood sign into a giant Hollyboob sign. They said it was to raise awareness for breast cancer, which is a really thoughtful lie. The vandals honestly did a pretty bad job, but it's still amazing that all those fifth-grade boys were able to climb up that entire mountain.

(LAUGHTER)

PETER GROSZ: They apparently didn't have any calculators to turn upside down, 8,008. That's pretty amazing.

SALIE: (Laughter) I saw it. It really was a very bad job.

GROSZ: It was terrible.

SALIE: It was a bad boob job.

GROSZ: It was a bad boob job.

SAGAL: Bad boob job.

GROSZ: Bad boob job.

SALIE: It was - they botched it, yeah.

SAGAL: Bill, how did Faith do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Faith had seven right for 14 more points. She now has a comfortable lead with 16.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: All right. Laci, you're new. I'll let you go next. Here you go. Fill in the blank. On Wednesday, Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell reached a power-sharing deal for the blank.

LACI MOSLEY: Senate?

SAGAL: Yeah.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: According to the Congressional Budget Office, the U.S. blank is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels by June.

MOSLEY: Treasury.

SAGAL: No, the economy. After being sentenced to over two years in prison, Alexei Navalny called Vladimir Putin blank.

MOSLEY: Her boyfriend.

SAGAL: No, he called Vladimir Putin the poisoner of underpants.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: On Sunday, a storm hit some cities on the East Coast with over two feet of blank.

MOSLEY: Snow.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, Bon Appetit...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...Had to pull a popular Instagram video on canning lobster because it turns out it might blank.

MOSLEY: Harm lobsters?

SAGAL: No, not the lobsters. It might kill you, though. The video on canning lobster had a bunch of fun comments, like what a cool way to pass the time in lockdown and, hey, if you can lobster like this, you will get botulism. Safety concerns led to the video being removed from Instagram and Bon Appetit's website, which means you'll have to look elsewhere if you want to enjoy the delicious taste of old lobster served straight from the can.

Bill, how did Laci do on our quiz?

MOSLEY: (Laughter) Bad.

KURTIS: She had two right for four more points. She now has 7, but Faith still has the lead with 16.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: All right, Bill. So how many, then, does Peter need to win?

KURTIS: Seven to win.

SAGAL: Oh, my gosh.

GROSZ: Good lord.

SAGAL: All right, Peter. Here we go. This is for the game. On Wednesday, President Biden stood by his call for a $1.9 trillion blank.

GROSZ: The COVID relief package.

SAGAL: Yeah.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: After shutting down trades last week, Robinhood announced it would continue to limit sale and purchase of blank stocks.

GROSZ: GameStop stock.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, Canada designated the "alt-right" group blank as a terrorist organization.

GROSZ: The Fancy Boys. No, the Proud Boys.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Tuesday, the White House said they were sending more blank doses directly to pharmacies.

GROSZ: Vaccination doses.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, police in France broke up a blank for violating coronavirus curfew laws.

GROSZ: A croissant-making party?

SAGAL: No, they broke up an 81-person orgy. Best known for playing Mark Twain in a one-man show for 50 years, actor blank passed away at 95.

GROSZ: Hal Holbrook.

SAGAL: Right, Hal Holbrook.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: In what was clearly an attempt to gain...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...The title of most Florida man ever this week, police in Tampa arrested a man who blanked.

GROSZ: (Singing) Tried to marry an alligator on a speed boat.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: No. They arrested a man...

GROSZ: I don't know.

SAGAL: They arrested a man who called 911 at 4:20 a.m. to ask for a ride home and had a tattoo in the shape of Florida in the middle of his forehead.

MOSLEY: Classy.

GROSZ: Oh, Charles Manson.

SAGAL: Yeah. The man called 911 to ask for a ride, which is not what 911 is for. The call came at 4:20 a.m. And when police caught up to him, they charged the man with misusing 911 and, without even checking, possession of marijuana.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: But he really became the ultimate Florida man when his wife came to bail him out of jail, and she was an alligator wearing a Disney World T-shirt.

GROSZ: Yeah, see. I was close.

SAGAL: Bill, did Peter do well enough to win?

KURTIS: He got five right, 10 more points, total of 13. That means with 16 points, Faith is this week's champion.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

MOSLEY: And, Faith, give us the catchphrase. You won.

SALIE: And that's how you pepper a steak.

GROSZ: Yes.

(LAUGHTER)

