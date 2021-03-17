Wisconsin Agencies Allow The Practice Of Conversion Therapy To Continue, For Now

Therapists, counselors and social workers are allowed to continue practicing so-called conversion therapy in Wisconsin — under a technical maneuver the Republican-controlled state Senate made Tuesday.

Conversion therapy is the practice of trying to convince people that they are not gay or transgender.

The Senate voted to place the bill in committee, essentially letting the Department of Safety and Professional Services continue to permit the practice for the duration of the two-year legislative session.

All 12 Democrats voted against the move, including Sen. Tim Carpenter of Milwaukee. He likened conversion therapy to torture and the Salem Witch Trials of the 17th century.

“If we’re going to be paying money to try and brainwash students or allow people to practice this type of medieval philosophy, that ‘you’re going to hell, you’re wrong’, you’re setting up a whole generation of people, whether it be gay or transgender, that are going to be bullied,” said Carpenter.

None of the Republicans who voted to hold the bill in committee spoke on the matter. The state Assembly also approved the measure on Tuesday with no debate.

At least 20 states have adopted laws banning the use of conversion therapy on minors.