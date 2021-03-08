Capitol Notes: Bill Banning Transgender Athletes Could Pass, May Be An Election Issue In Wisconsin

Another hot button issue came up last week before the Wisconsin Legislature.

Republicans introduced a bill that would ban transgender girls and women from competing in girls’ and collegiate sports in Wisconsin. The authors of the bill say that transgender girls and women have an unfair advantage.

Democrats and members of the LGBTQ community slammed the proposal, calling it cruel and discriminatory.

Wisconsin joins more than a dozen other states that are considering such a ban.

In this week’s Capitol Notes, WUWM’s Marti Mikkelson asks JR Ross of wispolitics.com how far he thinks this will go in the Legislature.