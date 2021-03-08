© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Bill Banning Transgender Athletes Could Pass, May Be An Election Issue In Wisconsin

Published March 8, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST
state_cap_inside_credit_maayan.jpg
Maayan Silver
/
Marti Mikkelson and JR Ross discuss a new bill from Wisconsin Republicans aimed at banning transgender women from all levels of women's sports in the state.

Another hot button issue came up last week before the Wisconsin Legislature.

Republicans introduced a bill that would ban transgender girls and women from competing in girls’ and collegiate sports in Wisconsin. The authors of the bill say that transgender girls and women have an unfair advantage.  

Democrats and members of the LGBTQ community slammed the proposal, calling it cruel and discriminatory. 

Wisconsin joins more than a dozen other states that are considering such a ban.  

In this week’s Capitol Notes, WUWM’s Marti Mikkelson asks JR Ross of wispolitics.com how far he thinks this will go in the Legislature.

Marti Mikkelson
Marti, a Waukesha native, joined the WUWM news team in February of 1999. She is also host of WUWM's weekly political podcast, Capitol Notes.
