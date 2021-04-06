Baylor Defeats Gonzaga To Win Its 1st Men's NCAA Basketball Championship

The Baylor Bears are celebrating their first championship season — beating the previously undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs 86-70 Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Gonzaga only had to win one more game to end with a perfect season, but it ends with a 31-1 record. Not since 1979 has an undefeated team lost the title game.

Baylor, which last appeared in a national championship game 73 years ago, held Gonzaga to a season-low point total.

"Our guys, when the best is needed, the best is provided," Baylor coach Scott Drew said after the game. "The better the opponent, the better they play."

Baylor relied on its guards for the win. Jared Butler scored 22 points with 7 assists, Davion Mitchell had 15 points and 5 assists, while MaCio Teague had 19 points.

Gonzaga coach Mark Few said after the game, "It's a really, really tough one to end a storybook season on, but listen, Baylor just beat us. They beat us in every facet of the game and deserve all the credit."

The win is sweet revenge for Baylor. Two years ago, Gonzaga eliminated the Bears in the second round. There was no championship game last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

