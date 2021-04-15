Report: Milwaukee Lacks Proper Affordable Housing Resources

There is a lack of affordable housing in Milwaukee.

That’s according to a new report released by the Wisconsin Policy Forum on Wednesday. It also found that the city is in need of short term housing, case management programs and eviction prevention resources.

Joe Peterangelo is a senior researcher at the Wisconsin Policy Forum. He says the pandemic has increased the need to make sure everyone has stable housing in Milwaukee, but that communities of color have been affected the most by the lack of affordable housing.

“There's definitely a lot of major racial gaps that need to be addressed,” Peterangelo says. “When it comes to the renter’s side, since so many Black and Hispanic households are renting, they're the ones who are more likely to be rent burdened.”

While Peterangelo says building more affordable housing and having more resources available to support renters would help, raising the city’s minimum wage is also important to help more people afford housing.

“It's important to keep in mind that housing solutions alone won't solve the problem,” he says. “We also need to increase incomes in Milwaukee.”

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has proposed an increase in the minimum wage to $15 in his budget plan. The Republican-controlled Joint Committee on Finance will begin making changes to the governor’s proposal, and GOP leaders oppose the wage hike and say they’ll dismiss that item from the budget.