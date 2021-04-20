Bail Set At $4 Million For Suspect In Fatal Kenosha County Shooting

The suspect who allegedly killed three people and injured three more at the Somers House tavern in Kenosha County has been identified by law enforcement. Rakayo Vinson, who is 24 years old, is in custody and made his first court appearance on Monday.

The three victims have also been identified as 24-year-old Cedric Gaston, 26-year-old Atkeem Stevenson and 22-year-old Kevin Donaldson.

At a press conference on Monday, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said this has been a difficult day for Kenosha.

“Today I found out that there have been something like 40 mass shootings in this country in the last month,” Beth said. “To think that Kenosha is part of something so tragic, it just breaks your heart.”

The shooting happened at the Somers House tavern just after midnight on Sunday. Beth said after being asked to leave the bar, Vinson returned with a gun targeting the three victims. He then left the bar and stole a car from a family member. When Vinson returned the car, police arrested him at the family member’s home.

Vinson is being held at the Kenosha County Jail on $4 million bail. While he is currently charged with first degree intentional homicide, Sheriff Beth said more charges are likely to follow as the investigation continues.

